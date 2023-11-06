HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zika virus: Kerala Health department urges people to be vigilant

Directive has been issued in response to virus outbreak in Thalassery area of Kannur district

November 06, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
The statement was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram reviewed the Zika virus cases at Thalassery in Kannur.

The statement was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram reviewed the Zika virus cases at Thalassery in Kannur. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Kerala Health department issued a directive on November 6, 2023 urging people to remain vigilant against the Zika virus. The directive was issued in response to the virus outbreak in the Thalassery area of Kannur district.

The department said that symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, and red eyes should be taken seriously. It urged the public to promptly inform healthcare workers if they notice these symptoms.

"If Zika virus symptoms are observed in patients, healthcare providers must give them special attention," the statement said.

The statement was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram reviewed the Zika virus cases at Thalassery.

8 cases confirmed

Currently, eight Zika virus cases have been confirmed there.

The department said if pregnant women are affected by the virus, there is a possibility of birth defects, such as microcephaly, in the unborn baby. Therefore, pregnant women in areas with reported cases of the disease should receive special monitoring, it said.

The department directed doctors to conduct separate examinations for pregnant women affected by fever.

It said the Zika virus is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, but it can also be transmitted through blood donation and sexual contact.

The department called for an intensification of activities related to mosquito breeding and fogging.

They also directed schools, households, and institutions in Kannur district to observe “dry days” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to prevent mosquito breeding.

Related Topics

Kerala / health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.