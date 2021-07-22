Zika: precautionary measures in place in Kottayam district

KOTTAYAM

22 July 2021 23:47 IST

Authorities trying to ascertain the extend of infection

A day after the district reported its first Zika (ZIKV) case, the health authorities are on their toes to ascertain the extend of the virus infection in Kottayam.

A health-care worker employed with a Central government institution in Kottayam was confirmed with the infection during examination the other day.

Following the finding, the patient has been placed in isolation and is under surveillance.

Officials said the Health Department had already taken steps to test all those who were in close contact with the patient.

“People in the vicinity of the patient’s residence are being monitored for symptoms. Efforts to eradicate mosquito-breeding grounds in the area have also been intensified,” an official said.

According to Jacob Varghese, District Medical Officer, common symptoms of the disease are mild fever and oedema. Some may also experience redness in eyes, muscle aches, and fatigue. Symptoms can last for two to seven days. If women are infected during the first trimester of pregnancy, the baby may develop microcephaly, a condition in which the newborn’s head is smaller than expected.

In view of the case, the DMO also advised everyone to be careful to ensure that water does not stagnate in different areas for more than a day to avoid breeding of mosquitoes.