Zika action plan formulated

Thiruvananthapuram

09 July 2021 20:08 IST

13 more samples test positive, all from urban areas of capital

The Health Department has formulated an action plan for coordinated efforts to check the spread of Zika infection in the State.

Following the confirmation of one case of Zika infection in a pregnant woman here on Thursday, 13 more samples out 19 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, have tested positive for Zika, taking the number of infections reported so far in the State to 14.

These are all samples from the urban areas in Thiruvananthapuram. Steps will be taken to check out their areas of residence and collect their travel history.

The department will launch intensive control measures across all districts, with focus on mosquito control. The control measures will concentrate on all geographic localities where high Aedes species density is reported. Mosquit-control drive requires coordinated action at various levels and, hence, all departments will be roped in for carrying out the drive.

As pregnant women, especially those in the first trimester, are at the most risk from Zika infection, steps should be taken to check out any fever symptoms up till five months of gestation, the Health Minister told a meeting of all district medical officers here on Friday.

As good laboratory facilities are the key to early detection and diagnosis of Zika, the government will strengthen lab facilities. Apart from medical colleges, facilities will be arranged at the public health lab also. Training and awareness will be given to all health workers.

The government also intends to involve all private hospitals in executing the Zika action plan. All fevers with body rash should be checked out and dengue and chikungunya ruled out. Dry day observation will be intensified.

While caution should be exercised, there is no need for panic as the viral infection is dangerous only to pregnant women. Zika is a cause of microcephaly and other severe foetal brain defects and, hence, pregnant women should be protected from mosquito bites as far as possible.

As Zika virus is known to stay in body fluids for a long time, young women or their partners, if they get infected, should ideally postpone planning pregnancy for at least 12 weeks.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Asha Thomas, Principal Secretary, Rajan Khobragade, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjyot Khosa, and senior health officials were present at the meeting.