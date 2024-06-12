ADVERTISEMENT

Zero tolerance towards criminals in police force: Chief Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pinarayi says women strength in police force will be raised to 15%

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has a zero tolerance policy towards criminals in the police force, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan was speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday in connection with the discussion on the demands for grants in the 2024-25 Budget for the police department. In the past eight years, 108 police officers were dismissed from service. “The credibility of the force is lost when the people who should uphold the law turn offenders,” Mr. Vijayan said. He added that only a small section within the police force display such “wrong tendencies.”

“As a disciplined force, the actions of the police will be assessed at various levels. In such a scenario, importance gets attached to even the people whom police officers befriend,” he said, in an apparent reference to the recent incident where a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) was caught attending a party hosted by a habitual offender and alleged gangster in Ernakulam.

Police officers have been directed to exercise caution when accepting invitations for parties and posing for photographs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Women strength in police

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the women strength in the police force would be raised to 15%. From 6% in 2016, it had now been raised to 11.37%, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US