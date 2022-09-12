Yuvaraja lifts Poorappuzha championship

Boat race was organised by Kerala Tourism Department

The Yuvaraja team emerges champions in the Poorappuzha boat race held at Tanur on September 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

The Yuvaraja team sponsored by Tanur grama panchayat emerged victorious in a boat race held in the Poorappuzha at Tanur on Sunday.

The boat race was organised by the State Tourism Department in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council. It was the third edition of the boat race held as part of Onam celebrations.

The Kayal Pada team sponsored by Ozhur Ashkar Korad won the second prize, and the Yuvadhara team won the third prize.

The winner secured a cash prize of ₹50,000 when the runner up got ₹25,000 and the third prize ₹15,000.

Hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Poorappuzha to witness the boat race, in which 12 minor boats took part. Each boat had 12 rovers.

In the first edition of the boat race held in 2017, Partha Sarathy sponsored by Niramarathur panchayat had lifted the championship. The Yuvadhara Purathur sponsored by the Pattarakath Chundan became the champion in the second edition held in 2019.

The championship began after observing a minute’s silence in respect of British Queen Elizabeth II. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman could not attend the event as there was official mourning for the Queen.

Actor Anu Prasobhini inaugurated a cultural meet held in the evening. Organising committee convener E. Jayan presided over the function.