Yuva Sangam delegates from Odisha reach Kozhikode

December 06, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A delegation of 45 students from higher educational institutions in Odisha, who reached Kozhikode as part of the Yuva Sangam initiative, was given a rousing reception at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C).

A press release said here on Tuesday that ‘Keraleeyam cultural night,’ a comprehensive compilation of Kerala’s classical and folk art forms gave an enlightening experience to the delegates in just two hours.

The delegates, accompanied by four coordinators from IIM Sambalpur, were welcomed with Pancha Vadya, an orchestra of five instruments. An informative description of Pancha Vadyam and other art forms by Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NITC helped the delegates understand the cultural significance of the instruments and art forms.

Performance of Kathakali, a classical dance form of Kerala, Theyyam, a folk art form from North Kerala etc could captivate the minds of students from Odisha and coordinators from IIM Sambalpur. Kerala Natanam, Thiruvathira and other dance forms also were received with a standing ovation by the team who reached Kerala as part of the Yuva Sangam programme under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ by the Ministry of Education and All India Council for Technical Education.

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the reception and Keraleeyam. On the first day of the delegates covered Kakkayam, Kariyathumpara, Thonikkadavu and other destinations in Kozhikode.

During the 6-day visit, the delegates will visit Kakkayam Dam, Kariyathumpara, Thonikkadavu, Vayalada viewpoint, Sargalaya Art and Craft Village, Kappad Beach, En Ooru Tribal Heritage Village, Wayanad Tea Museum, Banasura Sagar Dam, IIM Kozhikode, Regional Science Centre, Mishkal Mosque, Mother of God Cathedral Church and Tali Temple. The team will also visit SM Street and Kozhikode Beach.

Dr. Shamasundara M S, Registrar of NITC, Prof. Rajanikanth G K, Dean (Students Welfare), Dr. P M Ranjith, Nodal officer of Yuva Sangam, Dr. Sudev Das, EBSB and other faculty members attended the programme.

