Yuva Morcha takes out march to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu’s office in Thrissur

June 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

Police use water cannon on protesters who demand resignation of Minister 

The Hindu Bureau

A rally taken out by Yuva Morcha activists to the office of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu at Irinjalakuda here demanding her resignation over various alleged corrupt practices in the higher education sector turned violent on Friday.

The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters who alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was destroying the higher education sector in the State.

The march, organised by the Yuva Morcha Thrissur committee, started from Danavu Junction and was stopped by the police near the Minister’s office with barricades. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters when they tried to push through the barricades.

Yuva Morcha State president Praful Krishnan inaugurated the march. Yuva Morcha district president Sabeesh Maruthayur presided over.

“The silence of the Higher Education Minister on gross irregularities committed by Left students’ organisation, which has demeaned the higher education sector, is a challenge to the students’ society of the State. The Minister cannot wash her hands of the responsibility of the shocking incidents that have been revealed one by one in the Higher Education department. The Minister should submit her resignation by taking responsibility for these corrupt practices,” said Mr. Krishnan.

The Yuva Morcha alleged that many of their activists were injured in the police action.

