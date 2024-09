Yuva Morcha, the youth outfit of BJP, petitioned District Police Chief (Kochi City) demanding registration of a case against director Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal based on an allegation by singer Suchitra over social media that many women became addicted to drugs and were sexually exploited at the couple’s flat in Kochi.

The petition lodged by the organisation district president Vaishakh Raveendran dubbed it as a serious accusation against which strict action should be taken.