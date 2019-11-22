Yusuf Ali offers 20 houses for Kavalappara rehabilitation

NRI industrialist M.A. Yusuf Ali has offered to construct 20 houses for those who lost everything in the landslip that claimed 59 lives at Kavalappara near Nilambur.

Mr. Yusuf Ali visited Kavalappara on Thursday along with P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, and P.V. Anvar, MLA. He made the offer after listening to the woes of the people at Kavalappara. But the beneficiaries will have to find the land either from the government or on their own.

Mr. Yusuf Ali inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Nilambur Orphanage at Amal College campus later. Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed and P.V. Anvar, MLA, spoke.