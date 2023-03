March 10, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Yashpal Singh Tomar took charge as new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Palakkad on Thursday. He has replaced the outgoing DRM Trilok Kothari. An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) cadre, Mr. Tomar was on deputation as group general manager in RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL), Secunderabad, before becoming DRM, Palakkad.

He has worked in various capacities in Central Railway and South-Central Railway.