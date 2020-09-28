YouTuber who posted vulgar videos arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

28 September 2020 21:03 IST

He has been charged with non-bailable sections under IT Act

Two days after YouTuber Vijay P. Nair was attacked by a group of women activists over his vulgar and derogatory videos targeting women, the Museum police here on Monday arrested him from his house at Kalliyoor in the district. He has also been charged under Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, non-bailable offences pertaining to the publishing or transmitting of material containing obscene material or a sexually explicit act in electronic form.

The Museum police had on Saturday registered a case against him under Section 509 of the IPC (use of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail, or through a messenger). Another case has been registered in the Thampanoor police station against him under Section 354 of the IPC, pertaining to assault or criminal force on women with intent to outrage their modesty.

YouTube intimated

“A letter has already been sent to the YouTube authorities to take down the video,” said the Museum Circle Inspector.

Nair had allegedly posted videos on his YouTube channel with derogatory and abusive comments on dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, activist Bindu Ammini, and others, and also against poet and activist Sugathakumari, whom he referred to only as Kerala’s first Women’s Commission Chairperson. This video and others of a similar nature that he had posted in recent weeks have gone viral with lakhs of views. Though this particular video has now disappeared from his channel, the channel itself is still online with several other videos of a vulgar nature and targeting women.

CM promises action

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Sunday night issued a statement saying that stringent action would be taken against those who indulged in spreading vulgar messages or videos against women.

“If the existing laws are not sufficient to tackle such online attacks against women, we will have to think about making new laws. Regarding this complaint, instructions have been issued for a comprehensive investigation and strict action. I appeal to everyone not to take law into their hands in such situations. The State stands with the women who were targeted,” said the Chief Minister in the statement.

WCC flays action

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had criticised the police’s action of initially charging only bailable offences against Nair, while charging non-bailable offences against the women who attacked him.

“It has also become impossible to implement gender justice on online spaces, as in public spaces. We have experienced it first hand when WCC members were targeted on online spaces. No justice has happened in these cases, because of the patriarchal control of all such systems. The WCC has been holding discussions with cyber experts to bring about a change in this state of affairs. These online attacks cannot be seen as targeting individuals, but are against women as a whole. We extend our solidarity to all such victims. We are with the stand taken by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja and the Women’s Commission,” said the statement.