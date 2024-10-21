YouTuber Shajan Skaria arrested, released

The Kochi city police on Monday (October 21,2024) arrested and later released on bail, editor and publisher of YouTube channel Marunadan Malayali, Shajan Skaria in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on a petition lodged by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA.

Mr. Skaria appeared before Central Assistant Commissioner of Police based on a notice served on him. The police recorded his statements and released him on bail subject to certain conditions on the ground that the Supreme Court had merely given him protection from arrest but had not quashed the case.

The apex court’s interim protection in July came on the appeal filed by Mr. Skaria after the Kerala High Court dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail. The case was registered on the allegation that Mr. Skaria had intentionally humiliated Mr. Sreenijin by making false allegations and accusations through a video uploaded on his channel.

However, after going through the transcript, the court said that it was doubtful whether Mr. Skaria’s comments amounted to a caste slur. “His statements may be defamatory, but these are not offences under the Act. He may have said something against the father-in-law [of the complainant], judiciary, etc, which may be in bad taste,” Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had observed orally.