ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber arrested on woman’s complaint in Kochi

Published - May 26, 2024 04:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police arrested a YouTuber on a complaint lodged by a woman, accusing him of having made a video about her and mother in a derogatory and sexually provocative manner. The arrested was identified as Baiju, 45, of Amarambalam in Malappuram. The petitioner works for another online channel.

The petitioner attached the videos that the accused allegedly circulated through his online channels. The accused also allegedly spread defamatory rumours about the girl’s six-year-old child and posted offensive comments under the child’s photo on Facebook. With the help of the Kochi City Cyber Cell, the Town North police collected information about the videos uploaded by the accused and arrested him. The equipment used to record and upload the videos was also seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US