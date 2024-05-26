GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YouTuber arrested on woman’s complaint in Kochi

Published - May 26, 2024 04:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police arrested a YouTuber on a complaint lodged by a woman, accusing him of having made a video about her and mother in a derogatory and sexually provocative manner. The arrested was identified as Baiju, 45, of Amarambalam in Malappuram. The petitioner works for another online channel.

The petitioner attached the videos that the accused allegedly circulated through his online channels. The accused also allegedly spread defamatory rumours about the girl’s six-year-old child and posted offensive comments under the child’s photo on Facebook. With the help of the Kochi City Cyber Cell, the Town North police collected information about the videos uploaded by the accused and arrested him. The equipment used to record and upload the videos was also seized.

