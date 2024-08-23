YouTuber arrested on charge of sexually abusing minor girl

The Kalamassery police arrested a YouTuber on charge of sexually abusing a minor girl he met over Instagram.

The arrested was identified as Govind, 30, of Alappuzha, who operates a YouTube channel by the name VJ Machan. He took the girl to a resort where she was allegedly abused, according to the police.

Her unusual behaviour after the alleged abuse was noticed by her parents to whom she reportedly revealed the incident. Following their complaint, the Kalamassery police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was nabbed from his house in Mannar. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

