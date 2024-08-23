ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber arrested on charge of sexually abusing minor girl

Published - August 23, 2024 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery police arrested a YouTuber on charge of sexually abusing a minor girl he met over Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was identified as Govind, 30, of Alappuzha, who operates a YouTube channel by the name VJ Machan. He took the girl to a resort where she was allegedly abused, according to the police.

Her unusual behaviour after the alleged abuse was noticed by her parents to whom she reportedly revealed the incident. Following their complaint, the Kalamassery police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was nabbed from his house in Mannar. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US