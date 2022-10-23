Youths urged to take forward fight against substance abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

Intensifying the State-level awareness campaigns against substance abuse, the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board organised a mass run with the participation of various youth organisations and clubs in Kozhikode city on Sunday.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas opened the State-level event that was held in all district head quarters to draw attention of youngsters towards the need to prevent drug abuse.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Riyas, who is also the chairman of the Youth Welfare Board, said awareness programmes were found to be the most productive means to strengthen the ongoing fight against substance abuse. “Drug addiction is like cancer and an intensified fight against this evil now is the prime need of this century,” he said.

While urging youngsters to make all possible preventive interventions in the area, he pointed out that the strength of youth should be channelised in such a way to fight all major social issues. “Along with the ongoing social service activities, there should be a bigger support on their part to ensure steady development of the State in all areas of life,” he said.

Vice Chairman of Kerala State Youth Welfare Board S. Satheesh presided over the inaugural event. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Assistant Excise Commissioner M. Sugunan, District Sports Council president O. Rajagopal, District Youth Coordinator T.K. Sumesh, and National volleyball player Kishore Kumar were also present along with MLAs Thotttathil Raveendran and K.M. Sachin Dev to lead the mass run.