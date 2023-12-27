Youths provoke tusker Padayappa, Forest department registers case

December 27, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department has registered a case against four youths after visuals of them provoking a wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, to take photos and videos of the tusker at Chokkanad, near Munnar, on Tuesday night went viral.

According to Forest department officials, a group of youths traveling in a vehicle provoked the animal around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Vattakkad division on Chokkanad estate under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP).

The video shows the tusker standing near the roadside and the youths trying to reach near the tusker in a vehicle to take close photos and videos. Plantation workers from nearby layams (cluster homes) who noticed the action of the youths directed them not to provoke the animal. Despite repeated intervention by the residents, the youths didn’t pay heed.

Punishable offence

Munnar range officer Arun Maharaja said the Forest department had registered a case against the youths under the Wildlife Protection Act. “The youths are identified as Vattakkad residents. As per section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, such provoking actions are a punishable offence,” said the official.

“We received the video on Wednesday morning and registered the case immediately. The Forest department already seized the vehicle. The accused are absconding,“ said Mr. Maharaja.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that several incidents of provoking the wild tusker were reported from Mubbar.

Chargesheets not submitted

“Though the Forest department occasionally registered cases against the offenders, the chargesheets were not submitted in the court. Steps should be taken to punish the offenders,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Visuals of a group of youths provoking the tusker at Kundala on October 14 too have come out. The animal was standing in the Kundala estate when the youths provoked the animal. Finally, Padayappa charged and the youths had a narrow escape.