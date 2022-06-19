Youths killed in bike racing

Bike racing claimed two youths who were involved in the illegal act on a busy road near Vizhinjam on Sunday.

The Vizhinjam police identified the deceased as Sharath of Chowara and Muhammed Haris of Nettayam near Vattiyurkavu. The incident occurred along the service road of the National Highway-66 bypass near Kalluvettankuzhy around 5.15 p.m.

The youths who rode new-generation bikes collided with each other while purportedly racing with separate groups that proceeded in opposite directions.

In a video clipping of the incident that has gone viral on the social media, the motorcyclists were seen to swerve their vehicles in futile bids to avoid the collision. Many other vehicles passed by the area during the time of the incident. The duo died on the way to a hospital in Vizhinjam, the police said.

The Vizhinjam police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The region witnessed slight tension after the incident after few of Sharath’s friends engaged in an altercation with a group of police personnel who rushed to the scene.

The police have received numerous complaints of illegal bike racing and stunt riding in the area of late.