Youths held with MDMA in Wayanad

April 06, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a major MDMA haul at Meenangadi in the district, 348 grams of MDMA was seized from two persons on April 6 (Saturday) morning.

A police team led by Meenangadi Station house officer P.J. Kuriakose arrested Lassim, 26, of Suhama Manzil at Thalassery in Kannur and  Hafis, 24, of Pattukundil House, at Mannarkadu in Palakkad, while they were transporting the contraband for local sale. The drug was kept hidden in their pockets.

The police also arrested Vavu alias Thabsheer, 28, of Amina’s house at Anayidukku in Kannur from Mandya in Karnataka.

Thabsheer was the kingpin of the MDMA racket that transported the contraband from Karnataka to Kerala, the police said. The accused was arrested following an ongoing investigation of the racket with the help of the cyber cell, they added.

