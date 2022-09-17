Youths held with 338 grams of MDMA

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Excise officials led by Inspector T. Sharafudheen arrested two youths and seized 338 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, at the Excise check post at Muthanga in Wayanad on the Kerala–Karnataka border on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as P.V. Arunkumar,24, and K.V. Sajith ,22, both Kozhikode natives.

The accused were transporting the drug from Mysuru to Kozhikode in a KSRTC bus. The contraband is worth ₹15 lakh in the open market, Excise department sources said.

The duo would be produced in the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.