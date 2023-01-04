ADVERTISEMENT

Youths held with 108 grams of MDMA in Wayanad

January 04, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A team led by Excise special squad Circle Inspector T.R. Harinandan arrested two youths and seized 108 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from them at the Excise check-post at Muthanga in Wayanad on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Tuesday.

The arrested are Jyothish, 28, and Jabir, 28, both from Kozhikode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two were allegedly transporting the drug from Mysuru to Kozhikode in a KSRTC bus. The contraband is worth ₹5 lakh in the open market, Excise department sources said.

The duo will be produced in the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US