Youths held with 108 grams of MDMA in Wayanad

January 04, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 05:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A team led by Excise special squad Circle Inspector T.R. Harinandan arrested two youths and seized 108 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from them at the Excise check-post at Muthanga in Wayanad on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Tuesday.

The arrested are Jyothish, 28, and Jabir, 28, both from Kozhikode.

The two were allegedly transporting the drug from Mysuru to Kozhikode in a KSRTC bus. The contraband is worth ₹5 lakh in the open market, Excise department sources said.

The duo will be produced in the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

