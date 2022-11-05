Youths held with 106 grams of MDMA in Wayanad

Accused were reportedly transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Malappuram in a car

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
November 05, 2022 18:23 IST

The Thirunelly police arrested three youths and seized 106 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, at the police aid post at Kattikulam in Wayanad on Saturday morning.

The arrested were identified as N. Hafseer, 25, N. Muhammad Farris, 27, and C.K. Muhammad Unais, 31, from Malappuram.

The accused were reportedly transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Malappuram in a car, District Police Chief R. Aravind said.

The contraband, worth ₹3 lakh, was kept inside a doll, Mr. Aravind added.

The car used for transporting the drug was also seized. The trio was produced in the First Class Magistrate Court at Mananthavady in late evening, he added.

