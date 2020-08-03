Youths go missing in Manimala river

PATHANAMTHITTA

03 August 2020 23:38 IST

Two youths went missing in the Manimala river after they had gone for a swim in the waterbody on Sunday night.

The youths, identified as Jithin, 26, and Joyal, 21, were part of a five-member team that ventured into the waterbody at a location near the railway bridge in Kuttoor. They, however, were pulled away by strong currents.

Upon being alerted, the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, though to no avail. The heavy rain and strong currents in the river during the day severely affected the progress of the search operation. The police have registered a case.

