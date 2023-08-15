HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth’s death: brother, friend arrested in Thrissur

August 15, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a brother and a friend in connection with the death of a youth at Chettupuzha here recently. The deceased was Shine, 29, son of Shaji Kunnathumkara, of Arimbur.

According to the police, Shine was brought to a hospital with critical injuries by his brother Sherin and friend Arun on Sunday. They told the hospital authorities that Shine had fallen from a motorbike. However, the post-mortem report indicated that heavy blow by a hard object had led to Shine’s death. During interrogation, Sherin confessed that he hit his brother on the head with his helmet following an argument.

Shine was a painting worker at Tiruchirappalli. He had come down to Thrissur on leave on Sunday. As there was a bus strike on the Thrissur-Kanjani road, Shine had asked his brother to pick him up from Thrissur, the police said.

While going home, Sherin’s bike ran out of fuel and this reportedly irked Shine. He then had a tiff with Sherin over this. In a fit of anger, Sherin hit Shine with his helmet which led to his death, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.