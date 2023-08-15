Youth’s death: brother, friend arrested in Thrissur

August 15, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The police have arrested a brother and a friend in connection with the death of a youth at Chettupuzha here recently. The deceased was Shine, 29, son of Shaji Kunnathumkara, of Arimbur.

According to the police, Shine was brought to a hospital with critical injuries by his brother Sherin and friend Arun on Sunday. They told the hospital authorities that Shine had fallen from a motorbike. However, the post-mortem report indicated that heavy blow by a hard object had led to Shine’s death. During interrogation, Sherin confessed that he hit his brother on the head with his helmet following an argument.

Shine was a painting worker at Tiruchirappalli. He had come down to Thrissur on leave on Sunday. As there was a bus strike on the Thrissur-Kanjani road, Shine had asked his brother to pick him up from Thrissur, the police said.

While going home, Sherin’s bike ran out of fuel and this reportedly irked Shine. He then had a tiff with Sherin over this. In a fit of anger, Sherin hit Shine with his helmet which led to his death, the police said.