Youths charged under UAPA get bail

Kochi

09 September 2020 15:24 IST

: Alan Shuhaib and Taha Fasal, the two youths who were arrested in connection with the Pantheerankavu Maoist case, were granted bail by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency here on Wednesday.

One of the parents of the youths should stand as the suerty for them to be released on bail, the court directed.

The court asked the accused to surrender their passports and appear before the investigation agency every Saturday. The accused shall not participate in the activities of any banned organisation, the court directed.

The National Investigation Agency, which took over the case from Kerala Police, had charged the two with the provisions of the Unauthorised Activities (Prevention) Act.

The slapping of the UAPA against the two had invited severe critism from within the ruling LDF.