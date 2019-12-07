Kerala

Youths booked under UAPA are Maoists, says Kerala CM

more-in

CPI(M) workers were arrested in Kozhikode on November 2

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the two CPI(M) workers arrested by the police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are Maoists. They were arrested while allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets in Kozhikode.

“They are Maoists and not CPI(M) workers. It is very clear,” the Chief Minister said in reply to a question at a press conference here on Saturday.

The police had arrested journalism student Alan Shuhaib, 19, and Taha Fazal, 24, who is pursuing law, on November 2.

The Chief Minister’s stance assumes significance as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had criticised the police for slapping UAPA charges on the youths.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 12:01:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youths-booked-under-uapa-are-maoists-says-kerala-cm/article30233154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY