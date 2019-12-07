Youths booked under UAPA are Maoists, says Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the two CPI(M) workers arrested by the police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are Maoists. They were arrested while allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets in Kozhikode.
“They are Maoists and not CPI(M) workers. It is very clear,” the Chief Minister said in reply to a question at a press conference here on Saturday.
The police had arrested journalism student Alan Shuhaib, 19, and Taha Fazal, 24, who is pursuing law, on November 2.
The Chief Minister’s stance assumes significance as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had criticised the police for slapping UAPA charges on the youths.
