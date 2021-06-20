Youth’s body fished out of river

KANNUR

20 June 2021 19:06 IST

The body of one of the two youths, who had gone missing while bathing in Rayarom river in Alakode, was fished out on Sunday morning.

Joffin, 23, from Vattakkayam and Akshay, 24, from Arangam were swept away after they jumped into the river at Vattakkayam.

They, along with four others, had gone to take bath in the river on Saturday evening.

Joffin’s body was fished out around 400 metres away from the spot where the youths bathed. Search is on for Akshay.