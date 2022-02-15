Youth’s body buried by friend 2 months ago recovered

Murder following a drunken brawl at Lakkidi

A youngster was found to have murdered and buried his friend after a quarrel between them two months ago at Lakkidi, near Ottapalam. The police recovered the body from a deserted land on Tuesday.

The shocking news about the death of Ashique, 24, from Lakkidi came to light on Tuesday when Mohammed Firos, 25, revealed it to the police during questioning. Firos disclosed that he had killed Ashique during a drunken brawl two months ago, and secretly buried the body in a plantation.

Ashique’s relatives identified the body, which was decomposed beyond recognition.

Both Ashique and Firos were accused in a theft case in Pattambi in 2015. Firos, who evaded arrest in connection with the case, was picked up from Ongallur on Monday.

During questioning, he revealed that he had killed Ashique on December 17, during a quarrel. Firos told the police that Ashique attacked him first with a knife, and then Firos counter-attacked by grabbing the knife and killed him by slitting his throat. He then carried the body in a goods autorickshaw and buried it on a plantation at Palappuram.

The police recovered the body on Tuesday after a search that lasted for hours. Ashique’s relatives identified the body from his ring. The police said both Ashique and Firos were found to have used drugs.