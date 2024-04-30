Youths at Tirurangadi protest by sleeping at KSEB office

April 30, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Youngsters at different places under Tirurangadi sub-section of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) took out midnight protests to KSEB offices against undeclared load-shedding on Saturday.

While a group of youngsters from Kodinhi marched to the KSEB office at Tirurangadi and slept on the office floor, claiming they were more comfortable there than at their houses, another group of men marched to the KSEB office at Thalappara carrying burning torches.

The protesters said that they were fed up with the KSEB imposing undeclared load-shedding at nights. KSEB officials said they had no choice but to adjust the power load because of the summer.

The protesters took KSEB officials along with them and restored the power connections. They threatened to step up protests by resorting to unique means if the KSEB did not heed to their demands.