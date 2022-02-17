Youth, woman found dead in Thrissur lodge

February 17, 2022 17:40 IST

Police suspect they consumed poison before hanging themselves

A youth and a woman were found hanging in a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Rijo (26) of Olarikkara and Sangeetha (26) of Karyattukara.

According to the police, they were found hanging in the lodge room on Thursday morning. Rijo worked with a catering firm run by Sangeetha’s husband, Sunil.

Rijo and Sangeetha checked into the lodge on Wednesday afternoon. Sunil had earlier lodged a complaint with the police that Sangeetha was missing. The police traced Sangeetha’s mobile phone location near the KSRTC bus stand and later found their bodies during a search at the hotels and lodges in the area.

The police suspect the duo consumed poison before hanging themselves. Sangeetha had three children. Sources said Rijo and Sangeetha were childhood friends. Rijo, who also ran a wayside eatery near the Olari village office, was unmarried.

(Suicide prevention numbers: State helpline - 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530)