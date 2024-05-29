Youth who jumped into swollen river for shooting video reel rescued

A 19-year-old youth had a miraculous escape after being swept away by strong river currents while attempting to shoot a video reel by jumping into a swollen river.

The youth, identified as Akhil, also known as Sudhimon, is a native of Elimullumplakkal, near Thannithodu. He jumped into the Kallar river from the Mundonmoozhy bridge near Thannithodu around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the police, he leaped into the river after asking his friend, Abhijith, to film the act with his mobile phone.

A video of the incident, showing Akhil running towards the bridge and leaping into the river, has gone viral on social media. According to a Fire and Rescue Services official, the impromptu nature of the stunt meant there were no safety measures or professional assistance available.

“Even his friend, who was eager to capture a moment of daring on his mobile phone, had no idea that Akhil was going to jump into the river. Although he might have executed the act as planned and initially survived the harrowing fall, Akhil lost control upon hitting the water and struggled to stay afloat,” said the official.

As Abhijith watched in horror from the bridge, Akhil was swept away by the strong currents. Upon receiving an alert, Fire and Rescue Servoces teams from Pathanamthitta and Konni rushed to the spot and launched a rescue mission. He was rescued after a search operation that lasted nearly two hours.

Stuck in rocks

“Luckily for the youth, he got stuck inside a cluster of rocks around one kilometre downstream. He was first spotted by a forest watcher who heard the youth wailing while searching the area,” the official added.

The youth, who broke a leg in the accident, was soon shifted to a hospital. The Kallada river has witnessed a sharp rise in its water level due to the heavy rains that have lashed the high-ranges of Pathanamthitta since last week.