Youth who escaped police custody arrested from Bengaluru

The Pathanamthitta police have arrested a 27-year-old who escaped from police custody in Tamil Nadu three days ago. The accused was identified as Sachin Ravi, a native of Vadasserikkara.

The youth, accused of abusing a minor girl, had been taken into police custody at the New Delhi airport upon his arrival from Kuwait and escaped from police custody near Kaveripatnam in Tamil Nadu while being transported to Pathanamthitta.

A police team later traced him to a hideout in Bengaluru. He was brought to Pathanamthitta on Wednesday and was produced before a magistrate.

The accused had allegedly abused a minor girl by promising to marry her and later created a fake social media account in her name to release the victim’s photographs.

By the time the cyber police lodged a case against him, the accused had escaped to Kuwait but was deported through the Indian Embassy there for creating a ruckus at his workplace.

