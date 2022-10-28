Youth urged to become ambassadors of anti-drugs campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Any intoxicant is a danger and enslaves people, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of Moksha, a cultural fete organised by the District Medical Office, National Health Mission, Thiruvananthapuram unit, and the Kerala University Union as part of the ‘No to drugs’ campaign.

“Everyone wished to be free, but substance abuse was enslaving minds and bodies. It was the responsibility of the youth to rehabilitate those who had become slaves to intoxicants. Youth were the agents of change, anywhere in the world. They must be aware of the perils of substance abuse, and become ambassadors of the anti-drugs campaign launched by the State government,” she said

The awareness campaign against drugs would not end in a month; there was need for continuous interventions, she added.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the function. Arogya Keralam district programme manager Asha Vijayan presented a report. Director of Health Services Meenakshy V. and district medical officer Bindu Mohan were present.