Youth tortured for ‘affair with woman’

A youngster was badly tortured allegedly for having an affair with a woman at Perinthalmanna.

Noushad Ali, 20, from Pathayikkara, near Perinthalmanna, was admitted to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna with fractured hands and legs and bruises all over the body.

Noushad Ali said he was abducted by a gang, which took him to different places and tortured him on the way demanding that he end the affair with the woman. He said the relatives of the woman were behind the attack.

The police arrested a man in connection with the attack. The police said they were investigating the case and were on the lookout for the culprits.

The police said a few more people were involved in the attack.

Not life-threatening

Hospital sources said Noushad Ali’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening. Noushad Ali said he had been taken into a house by

his attackers and was hung upside down and beaten up. He said he had also been taken to a deserted hill.