Youth told to adopt stance against dowry

December 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that youth should adopt a bold stance against dowry.

Inaugurating a seminar at Thirunelly in Wayanad on Wednesday, Ms. Sathidevi said the government had enacted the Dowry Prohibition Act and appointed dowry prohibition officials to take action against dowry system, but no one dared to submit a grievance against it.

Hence officials were not able to register cases, she said. Organisations such as the Kudumbasree Mission should take steps to conduct and promote ‘dowry-less marriages’, Ms. Sathidevi added.