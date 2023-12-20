GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth told to adopt stance against dowry

December 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that youth should adopt a bold stance against dowry.

Inaugurating a seminar at Thirunelly in Wayanad on Wednesday, Ms. Sathidevi said the government had enacted the Dowry Prohibition Act and appointed dowry prohibition officials to take action against dowry system, but no one dared to submit a grievance against it.

Hence officials were not able to register cases, she said. Organisations such as the Kudumbasree Mission should take steps to conduct and promote ‘dowry-less marriages’, Ms. Sathidevi added.

Related Topics

Kerala / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.