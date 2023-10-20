ADVERTISEMENT

Youth to be roped in expand reach of Malinyamuktham Navakeralam campaign

October 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Workshops, clean-up drives, digital campaigns, exhibitions, fun events for Kudumbashree Balasabha members and restoration of garbage dumping sites by NSS units to be held.

The Hindu Bureau

As part of steps to increase the involvement of youth and bring in fresh ideas to the ‘Malinyamuktham Navakeralam’ campaign, the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) will be forming youth committees at the State, district, block and local body level. Youth clubs will be organising community level swap shops, upcycling workshops and also organise digital and ground level campaigns to attract the younger generation to the campaign.

The increased awareness and concern among the younger generation regarding environmental issues could be channelled for the campaign, as per the understanding of the campaign organisers. The influence that youth can have on their peer groups and in larger online and offline communities could also be useful to spread the campaign ideas among a larger circle.

Part of the committees at various levels will be Youth Welfare Board members, Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission representatives, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) co-ordinators, National Service Scheme volunteers, arts and sports club, libraries and interested volunteers at various levels. At the district-level, a team of 14-21 people interested in working in the waste management sector will be formed, to work with the core team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Workshops and zero waste events, community clean up drives and beach clean-up programmes targeted at the youth will be held at the district level. As part of the digital campaign, hashtag, poster and video campaigns as well as various challenges will be organised. Exhibitions of entrepreneurs dealing in alternative products to plastic carry bags are also being planned. Fun events centred on waste management will be organised for Kudumbashree Balasabha members and other children’s organisations.

Youngsters who are part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) units will play a key role in the restoration of garbage dumping sites and vulnerable points by turning them into small parks with vertical gardens, wall graffiti, installations and other amenities. They will also be deployed in door-to-door awareness campaigns especially for increasing awareness on waste segregation and treatment of biodegradable waste at source.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US