Youth to be given more role in rest house maintenance

Minister inaugurates ‘people’s green rest house project’

The State government is planning to rope in youth in the management and maintenance of the rest houses across the State, Minister for Public Works Department P.A. Mohammed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘people’s green rest house project’ to be implemented by the PWD with a view of greening the rest houses, here at the Thycaud Rest House on Sunday.

Rest houses would be made more popular by introducing food service. Since the maintenance of any project was very important, the department had decided to seek the support of the youth in the maintenance and management of the rest houses, said Mr. Riyas.

The project would be discussed with the Minister of Higher Education soon, said Mr. Riyas. Fruit and medicinal plants would be planted in the rest houses. Follow-up activities would be held in selected rest houses in the State in the coming days. Senior officials from PWD were present on the occasion.