Youth tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur

A 20-year-old man a resident of Peringathur, who was in home quarantine, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in Kannur on Saturday. He contracted the disease from an infected person.

With the addition of one more case, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the district has reached 112. As many as 2,711 persons suspected to have the disease are under observation. They include 2,591 in home quarantine, 62 at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, six at the Thalassery General Hospital, 22 at the District Hospital, and 30 at the COVID Treatment Centre.

Two more who were undergoing treatment at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital were discharged. A resident of Madayi who had returned from Nizamuddin, and a woman who had been infected through contact with him, left the hospital.

With this, the number of discharged persons has gone up to 56. So far, samples of 2,762 people have been sent for testing, and the results of 2,501 have been received, of which 2,335 are negative.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the swab tests of those who had returned from abroad and their primary contacts in the district had been completed.

Simultaneous phase II testing for the virus was launched on Friday to determined if there was any community spread of the disease.

Twenty persons from selected groups were tested on Friday. In the second stage, swab tests will be conducted for those who are at risk of spreading the virus. Accordingly, randomised test will be conducted in areas where health workers, police personnel, journalists, home delivery volunteers, and others have worked.

Mother, child discharged

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman who delivered a baby after recovering from COVID-19, was discharged from the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Nine-month pregnant Fathima, a resident of Kasaragod, was admitted to the hospital on March 20. She contracted the disease from her husband who was also being treated at the hospital.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, in a message, congratulated the doctors on providing the best possible treatment at the hospital.