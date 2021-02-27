Youth summit to generate ideas

‘Knowledge society and a blueprint for future Kerala’ will be the theme

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the a ‘Youth Summit on Future Kerala’, a two-day conclave being organised by the AKG Study and Research Centre, on Sunday.

The event being conducted on the theme ‘Knowledge society and a blueprint for future Kerala’ will feature presentations by young scholars, students, other academic practitioners, IT professionals, young entrepreneurs, and others from arts, literature, culture, and sports.

According to reception committee chairman and State Planning Board member K.N. Harilal, general convener V. Sivadasan and convener Shafeeque Vadakkan, plenary sessions on education, health, labour force, development, and culture will also be held as part of the summit.

Each session will focus on generating innovative ideas that could be adopted for the land’s progress and realising its dream of becoming a knowledge society.

Formal declaration

The suggestions will be collated in the form of a formal declaration that will then be circulated for deliberations at universities and other academic bodies.

The recommendations could even be utilised for evolving the next Five-Year Plan in the State, Dr. Harilal said.

Keynote address by Isaac

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session that will be chaired by Communist Party of India (Marxist) acting State secretary and AKG Centre for Research and Studies director A. Vijayaraghavan.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal P.M. will also speak.

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran and former Education Minister M.A. Baby will speak at a plenary session on culture and development.

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, State Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran, and historian K.N. Ganesh are among those who will participate in other sessions of the conclave.

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the valedictory session on March 1.