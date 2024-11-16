Youth, student found dead

A youth and a Plus Two student were found dead at Puliyakulam under the Vellarikundu police station limits on Saturday (November 16).

The deceased were identified as Rajesh, 24, son of Raghavan from Nelliera Colony, and a 17-year-old student of Maloth Kasba Government Higher Secondary School. She hailed from Payalam Colony. The two were found hanging from a tree near Rajesh’s house.

The police have launched a probe.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056

