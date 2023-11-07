HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth stabbed to death in Thrissur

November 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a gang of robbers stabbed to death a youth near the Thrissur railway station and injured his two brothers, the police are yet to make a headway in finding the suspects.

The deceased has been identified as Sreerag, 26, of Olarikkara.

According to the police, Sreerag, along with his brothers Sreeraj and Sreenag, was coming out of the second gate of the Thrissur railway station, when they were waylaid by a gang. The robbers snatched Sreerag’s bag and emptied it on the ground, but did not find cash or valuables. Sreerag asked the gang to pick his stuff up from the ground. This led to an altercation and the gang stabbed Sreerag. His brothers Sreeraj and Sreenag also sustained injuries in the melee.

Later, Sreerag succumbed to the stab injuries at the hospital. One of the gang members was also injured in the clash.

There is a growing concern that Divanji corner, near Thrissur railway station, is allegedly turning into a haven for anti-social elements, including drug mafia.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.