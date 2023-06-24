Youth stabbed to death in Kottayam

A youth was stabbed to death by his maternal uncle near Erattupetta on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Lijo, a resident of Kochi.
The police have arrested the accused, identified as Muthukattil Jose, soon after the incident.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the victim picked up an argument with his uncle on Saturday evening, following which he was fatally stabbed with a knife. Both the victim and accused have prior criminal cases registered against them.
