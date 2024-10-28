GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth stabbed to death in Kerala’s Kollam

A gang had reportedly attacked his brother Nabeel and friend Anas on Sunday evening. Navas was stabbed when he tried to question that

Published - October 28, 2024 09:54 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old youth was stabbed to death at Velichikkala in Kollam district of Kerala on Sunday night (October 27, 2024). The deceased has been identified as Navas, resident of Chathanazhikathu Veedu, Muttakavau.

Reportedly, a gang had attacked his brother Nabeel and friend Anas on Sunday evening. Navas was stabbed when he tried to question that. The incident took place around 10 pm on the Velichikkala road.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. The Kannanallur police have arrested three persons – identified as Saddam, Ansari and Norris – in connection with the case.

Officials said the altercation between Navas and the gang led to the murder and that there was no personal rivalry between the two parties.

