Youth shot dead and another injured in Wayanad

KALPETTA:

30 November 2021 13:04 IST

Both the Forest- and the Police Department have launched parallel investigations into the incident.

A youth was killed and another sustained serious injury in a suspected wild boar shooting accident at Kottathara in Wayanad district.

The Kambalakkad police identified the deceased as Jayan (36) of Chundangode Kurichiya tribal hamlet at Mechana near Kottathara in the district.

His relative Sharon, 27, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with serious bullet injuries.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Monday while the duo was trying to drive out wild boars from their paddy field near the hamlet along with two relatives, the police said.

The police have taken the relatives, Chandrappan and Kunhiraman of the hamlet, into custody in connection with the incident.

During interrogation the duo revealed that somebody had fired at them while they were trying to drive out the wild boars, the police said.

However, the Forest and police have launched parallel investigations into the incident.