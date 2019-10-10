Kerala

Youth sets Plus Two girl on fire in Kochi, both succumb to injuries

In a gruesome incident, a 17-year-old girl was set on fire by a youngster at her house at Athani near Kakkanad shortly after Wednesday midnight.

The victim identified as Devika, a plus two student, succumbed to her injuries. The accused, who is learned to be a resident of Paravur also succumbed to burn injuries that he sustained during the act.

According to the police, the accused knocked at the victim's house around 12.15 a.m. and told her father, who opened the door, that he wanted to see his daughter. He then poured petrol on the victim who came to the door on hearing the knock and set her on fire.

According to preliminary reports, the killing was in vengeance for turning down his advances, though the exact reason is not yet known. A heavy posse of policemen remains stationed in the area.

