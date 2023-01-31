Youth sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

January 31, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII on Tuesday sentenced a youth to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh for murdering a person 13 years ago.

Judge Prasum Mohan pronounced the verdict against Shyjju alias Udakku Shyjju, 28, of Rajaji Nagar. He was found guilty of murdering Arun of Rajaji Nagar under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in an incident that had taken place on April 15, 2010.

According to the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor Hareesh Kumar K.L., the convict had murdered Arun using a machete in retaliation against an earlier attack on him. The victim, Arun, had manhandled Shyju after accusing him of failing to prevent a third person, Vineeth, from attacking the former earlier in the same day. The Cantonment police had investigated the case.