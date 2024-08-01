Youth sentenced to 65-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor girl

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which deals with child abuse cases, has sentenced a youth to rigorous imprisonment for 65 years and imposed a fine of ₹60,000 for sexually abusing his six-year-old neighbour.

Special Judge Rekha R. found Rahul, 31, who hails from the Peroorkada police station limits, guilty under Sections 6 read with 5(l) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child more than once or repeatedly), 6 read with 5(m) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years), and 10 read with 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was also found guilty under Section 376AB (rape on a girl under the age of 12 years) and 376 (2)(n) (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code, but separate punishments were not imposed for these offences. The substantive sentences shall run concurrently, and the fine amount shall be paid to the survivor as compensation. The failure to pay the fines would lead to additional imprisonment for eight months.

Gagging the child

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault when she had gone to play at the accused’s house on April 7, 10 and 17, 2023. While torturing her, the youth used to silence her cries by gagging her with her own skirt and threatening her with violence if she spoke out.

Although the girl suffered wounds in her genitals, she refrained from divulging her ordeal fearing repercussions from the accused. Her mother also misinterpreted her trouble as a simple leg pain.

Ordeal revealed

The inconsolable child, despite the severity of the injury, refused to go to the hospital. The mother, unable to pacify her child, decided to take her to her workplace instead. The case unfolded dramatically when a concerned colleague suggested that the mother check the child’s private area, leading to the discovery of the serious injury.

Soon, the child, under repeated questioning, disclosed details about the abuse. This paved the way for her family to alert the police and lodge a complaint against the accused.

A deterrent

Rejecting the accused’s plea for leniency, the court underscored the need to impose adequate punishments to deter potential offenders from committing similar offences and to provide a strong message to the society. The prosecution examined 15 witnesses and presented 25 documents.

