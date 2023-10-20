Youth sentenced to 20-year RI for abusing minor girl

October 20, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast-Track Special Court has sentenced a 26-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹35,000 for abusing a six-year-old girl.

Mithun, 26, of Paripally, Kollam, was sentenced by Thiruvananthapuram Fast-Track Special Judge R. Rekha. Mithun will have to undergo another year of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. The court ordered that the fine be paid to the child.

Family threatened

It was in November 2021 that the accused barged into the child’s house and abused her when she was playing. Though her mother raised an alarm, he did not leave the child. Only when local people began to assemble did he flee. The family did not file a complaint initially fearing Mithun. The headmaster of the school where the child studied then took the family to the police for filing a complaint. The accused threatened the family to withdraw the complaint.

The judge held that the accused did not deserve any leniency. Mithun is an accused in more than 20 cases, including theft, assault, rape, and sale of drugs. The court directed the legal services authority to pay the compensation.