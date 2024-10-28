Youth sentenced to 15-year RI for attacking couple

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), which addresses cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, sentenced a youth to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for grievously injuring a couple following an argument at a tea-shop nine years ago.

Judge Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict against the accused, Ajith, 31, of Anad, after finding him guilty of offences under Section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code. While the offences have led to rigorous imprisonment for eight and seven years, respectively, the substantive sentence of imprisonment shall run concurrently.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Ajith Prasad J.K. the incident occurred on April 3, 2015, when the accused had gone to a tea shop run by Reghunath and his wife Leela at Pazhakutty under the Nedumangad police station limits.

The trigger

The accused, who had his dinner at the shop, paid ₹50 for a meal that cost ₹45. While Leela could return only ₹4, Ajith abused her, prompting Reghunath to borrow ₹5 from another customer to settle the accused’s balance.

However, Ajith continued to abuse Leela, accusing her of intentionally withholding the balance. While he was forcibly removed from the shop by local residents, Ajith threatened the couple with dire consequences. He returned to the shop and attacked the couple. He threw a pot of boiling water at Reghunath, causing the water to scald him. He then grabbed a pot of boiling milk and poured it over Leela. While Leela suffered 45% burns, Reghunath sustained 32% burns.

The prosecution examined 17 witnesses, and presented 20 exhibits and 11 material objects. The court ordered that compensation of ₹25,000 and ₹20,000 be provided to Leela and Reghunath respectively, if the convict pays the fine amount.

